Is Kate Middleton's situation more serious than we have thought? Prince William not willing to…
Amid Kate Middleton's cancer treatment, Prince William is not willing to leave her side. According to media reports, Prince William is unlikely to CHOGM in place of King Charles who is diagnosed with cancer
Amid the ongoing cancer treatment of Kate Middleton, it has become more challenging for Prince William to assist King Charles III in performing his duties. After the disclosure of Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, the Princess of Wales has chosen to stay away from public scrutiny.