Amid Kate Middleton's cancer treatment, Prince William is not willing to leave her side. According to media reports, Prince William is unlikely to CHOGM in place of King Charles who is diagnosed with cancer

Amid the ongoing cancer treatment of Kate Middleton, it has become more challenging for Prince William to assist King Charles III in performing his duties. After the disclosure of Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, the Princess of Wales has chosen to stay away from public scrutiny.

It is not just Kate Middleton, Prince William is also away from public events and gatherings as he prefers to remain with his wife during her tough time. According to media reports, the Prince of Wales would not be able to replace King Charles III at the biennial Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings (CHOGM).

About CHOGM Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings (CHOGM) is a meeting joined by the leaders of Commonwealth countries. The meeting is held every two years and is hosted by different member countries on a rotating basis.

According to the common practice, it is the Monarch or their delegate who represents them in the biennial Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings (CHOGM).

Queen Elizabeth II maintained this arrangement for nearly four decades until 2011, after which she started delegating this role to King Charles III and then Prince of Wales because of her health condition.

This year's CHOGM will be held on October 24, 2024, in Samoa, Oceania. Due to the long travelling hours to attend the function, King Charles has been advised to avoid the meeting because of his ongoing cancer treatment.

Why Prince William is not attending CHOGM? So far there has been no official confirmation on whether King Charles will attend CHOGM or not. As it is unlikely for King Charles to attend the meeting, reports suggest that even Prince William is reluctant to step in. According to an Express UK report, Prince William can not attend the CHOGM due to Kate's health. The report also mentioned that even though Anne and other working royals try their best to plug the gaps at home, "they are not viewed as high level enough to represent the sovereign as leader of the Commonwealth."

