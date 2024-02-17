Is King Charles' cancer bringing the Royal Family together? Prince Harry is 'ready to return'
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, spoke about two of his biggest passions that is his family and the Invictus Games following a visit to his ailing father, reported ABC News. The Duke said, “I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could" after his father, King Charles III, was diagnosed with cancer.