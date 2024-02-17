Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, spoke about two of his biggest passions that is his family and the Invictus Games following a visit to his ailing father, reported ABC News . The Duke said, “I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could" after his father, King Charles III, was diagnosed with cancer.

The Prince travelled to British Columbia's Whistler in Canada just days after visiting his father in London who was recently diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer. He took off for Whistler, the site of the 2025 Invictus Games just a week after flying from California to London.

Following Harry's brief meeting with King Charles in London, he said he was "grateful" for the time he spent with his father. He said, “Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that," reported ABC News. Over King's health condition, the Duke said, “I’ve got other trips planned that will take me through the U.K., or back to the U.K."

The King's diagnosis was announced publicly on February 5. The Prince had not met his 75-year-old father since the king's coronation last May at Westminster Abbey.

"I'll stop in and see my family as much as I can," Harry said assuring that there would be more visits to the UK in the near future while accepting that families could be brought closer by such health concerns. While in Canada to promote the Invictus Games, the Prince said, “I love my family," reported ABC's Good Morning America.

Prince Harry called Charles' illness a force that created a reunifying effect on his family. He said, "Throughout all of these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis,- again, the strength of the family unit coming together." He added, "So, yeah, I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together. I see it time and time again, and that makes me very happy."

Invictus Games is a Paralympic-style competition for wounded service members that was founded one decade ago.

While in London, Prince Harry did not meet with his older brother, Prince William, who had abdominal surgery on January 16, due to a strained relationship.

