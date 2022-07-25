Is monkeypox virus similar to Covid-19? Is it worrying?

Monkeypox virus, which has been hopscotching across the world, has become a cause of concern among the authorities as the cases continue to rise. So far, more than 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been detected in over 60 countries. As the monkeypox cases continue to mount, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared it monkeypox virus a global health emergency -- the highest alarm it can sound. The last time WHO sounded this alert was back in January 2020, when it declared Covid-19 a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}