Is Novak Djokovic retiring? Wimbledon 2025 post hints at his ‘last dance’; fans say ‘won’t be able to cope, want more'

Novak Djokovic has dropped an emotional note that has led to speculation of his retirement among fans, further adding to the anticipation surrounding his 20th run at Wimbledon. This follows his defeat in the French Open semi-final game against Jannik Sinner. Djokovic indicated at his “last dance”. Fans say they “won't be able to cope”.

The former world No 1, Djokovic said, “I would probably agree Wimbledon could be the best chance (of a 25th Grand Slam). Because of the results I have had, because of how I feel, how I play in Wimbledon - getting that extra push mentally and motivation to perform the best tennis at the highest level.”

“Whether it could be my last dance, I'm not sure, as I'm not sure about Roland Garros [the French Open] or any other slam that I play next. My wish is to play for several more years, I would love to be healthy physically and also mentally motivated to keep on playing at the highest level. That's the goal, but you never know at this stage,” he added.

Netizens react One of the users said, “The game isn’t done with you, Novak !! we want more! 🙌” Another said, “😢 I won’t be able to cope - not another hero ❤️” A third remarked, “Don’t become another Aaron Rodgers. Retire at the peak! You’ve accomplished everything! 👏👏” “you know what's best Nole. cut off the noise, enjoy the game for as long as you want,” commented a fourth user.

His statement comes prior to the tournament at the All England Club, at which Djokovic will face off France's Alexandre Muller in the first round.

'I've been kind of volatile with my results' “I would say it's slightly different for me now in terms of I don't chase the rankings anymore in that regard. I'm trying to play the best tennis in Grand Slams and trying to win Grand Slams. That hasn't changed. Even though my level of tennis has been going quite up and down and fluctuating much more than it was the case for the most part of my career - if you see the last year and a half I've been kind of volatile with my results - at Grand Slams it stays quite consistent,” Djokovic, who is placed sixth in the world, said.

He mentioned, “That's good. That's a good sign because that's exactly what I want. These tournaments give me the biggest drive still. This year I played two [Grand Slam] semi-finals. Unfortunately in Australia I had to retire, in Roland Garros I was outplayed by Jannik Sinner. I think I still played a decent level of tennis that showed me that I can still play on a very high level at the later stages.”

Italy's Sinner, 23, and Spain's Alcaraz, 22, have risen as the leading duo on the ATP Tour amid a shift in power over the past two years. Djokovic's 2025 campaign has been inconsistent by his exceptional standards, yet he remains a formidable presence in the latter stages of the Grand Slams.