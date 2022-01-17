Is Omicron really milder than Delta? What experts say

“Even though cases of Omicron are less likely to end up in the hospital than cases of Delta, it is not possible to say whether this is due to inherent differences in virulence or whether this is due to higher population immunity in November compared to earlier in the year after which this variant was detected," says Dr Harish Chafle, Senior Consultant - Pulmonology and Critical Care at Global Hospital, Parel, Mumbai.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}