A 45-year-old software millionaire, identified as Bryan Johnson, has hired more than 30 doctors and health experts who monitor his every organ and bodily function, costing him approximately $2 million a year.

Why? To have the brain, liver, lungs, kidneys, heart, teeth, skin and everything of an 18-year-old man.

Bryan Johnson is an ultrawealthy software entrepreneur who is reportedly following a daily medical routine that he says has reversed his ageing process. The program is called ‘Project Blueprint’ which consists of supplements, meals, exercise, and a series of body tests.

“This year, he's on track to spend at least $2 million on his body. He wants to have the brain, heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, tendons, teeth, skin, hair, bladder, penis, and rectum of an 18-year-old."

The team of doctors is led by 29-year-old regenerative medicine physician Oliver Zolman. Both Zolman and Johnson have extensively read about scientific literature on ageing and longevity. All the new methods are being tested on Bryan Johnson, to make him look like an 18-year-old.

The program is, however, continuously being tweaked. 

Bryab Johnson starts his regimen at 5 am with two dozen supplements -- lycopene, metformin, turmeric, zinc, and, a small dose of lithium, among others. His meals are vegan and a mix of soft and solid foods. He doesn’t consume more than 1,977 calories a day. He exercises daily and goes through blood tests, MRIs each month.

"What I do may sound extreme, but I'm trying to prove that self-harm and decay are not inevitable," Bryan Johnson was quoted as saying.

