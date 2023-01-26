Is reversing ageing possible for humans? Yes, if you spend $2 million every year1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 06:03 PM IST
- All this to have the brain, liver, lungs, kidneys, heart, teeth, skin and everything of an 18-year-old man
A 45-year-old software millionaire, identified as Bryan Johnson, has hired more than 30 doctors and health experts who monitor his every organ and bodily function, costing him approximately $2 million a year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×