Five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver were killed after a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden car into the vehicle carrying Chinese engineers and workers. Now, Fazal-ur-Rehman Afridi, a member of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), has now claimed that there appears to be a connection between the recent suicide bombing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Shangla area and the terror assault that occurred in Moscow.

While stressing that not only Pakistan, but the whole world is in danger, Afridi told news agency ANI, "I think there seems to be a link between the Moscow terrorist attack and this Pakistani attack and more seems to be in the pipeline."

He further blamed the proxies of Pakistan and said, "It will not stop until or unless Pakistanis are made accountable for their actions. And whatever is happening, it's through the proxies of Pakistan and the terrorists trained in the Pakistani training camp, especially the ISIS."

Condemning the terrorist attack on the Chinese engineers, PTM member said, “I would like to condemn the terrorist attack on the Chinese engineers in district Shangla in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which resulted in the killing of five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver."

He further alleged that Pakistan is double-gaming China as they did with the US. "It seems that the proxies of Pakistan's army have carried out this attack and this time Pakistan is double-gaming China as they have done with the United States of America and the so-called war on terror," Afridi said as quoted by ANI.

He also alleged that there are terrorist training camps in Pakistan, where terrorists are trained to attack different communities in Pakistan.

"We also informed the world about the terrorist training camps in different areas of Pakistan, particularly in...and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where terrorists are trained to attack different communities in Pakistan, particularly the Pashtuns and Baloch. Why are these areas bleeding and other areas of Pakistan, like Punjab is safe? It's clear to the world," he said.

Meanwhile, on yesterday's attack on the Chinese national, The Chinese embassy in Pakistan has demanded investigations into the attack and "severe punishment" for the perpetrators. "The Chinese embassy and consulates in Pakistan have immediately launched emergency work, demanding that the Pakistani side conduct a thorough investigation into the attack, severely punish the perpetrators and take practical and effective measures to protect the safety of Chinese citizens," the embassy said in a statement.

