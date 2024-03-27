Is there a link between Moscow attack and Pakistan suicide bomb that killed 5 Chinese nationals? What activist claim
Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) member Fazal-ur-Rehman Afridi alleged that there seems to be a link between the Moscow terror attack and the recent attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Shangla district, which has killed five Chinese nationals.
