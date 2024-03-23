Kate Middleton news: The official statement about cancer diagnosis of Kate Middleton came just an hour after Prince and Princess of Wales posted a video message on their official social media accounts

Kate Middleton, the British royal who had long been away from the public eye, recently put an end to all the brewing speculations and conspiracy theories about her absence. Princess of Wales posted a video message on March 22 where she made revelations about her ongoing battle with cancer. The official statement from the Prince and Princess of Wales came just an hour after Kate posted a video message on her and Prince William's official social media accounts.

Social media was strong to react to Kate Middleton's revelation about ongoing battle with cancer. Eminent personalities also took to social media to wish the royal speedy recovery, following her cancer diagnosis. While some blessed her with wishes, others were sceptical about the originality of the released video.

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and stated, "Wishing Catherine, The Princess of Wales all possible strength and sending good wishes to her and her family for a full and rapid recovery.

Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau wishing the Duchess of Cambridge swift recovery in a post on X stated, “My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, her children, and the entire Royal Family following the news of her cancer so courageously shared."

He added, “On behalf of Canadians, I’m sending my support as she undergoes treatment. We’re all wishing her a swift recovery."



A social media user suggested ways to combat the disease and noted, “Kate , you should start having a good continuous dose of Anamu and Noni the best medicinal plant to kill cancer , but eliminate the sugar immediately."

Another user commented, "OMG I am so sorry to hear that. Cancer is terrible. But you're stronger fight it as hard as you can. Your children need you. Fight on sister."

A user was skeptical of the video message and remarked, "I don't see any movement behind her...the leaves, the daffodils...no nothing. Is she sitting in front of a green screen or is this totally AI?" Another user stated, "This is AI. Takes three seconds to figure it out. Save the video and put it through a detection program. Fake and ghey." One user pointed, "Look at the bench, then look behind the fake Kate."

Also read: Where is Kate Middleton? The man who saw her with his 'own eyes' opens up These comments come in amid the recent controversy of Kate Middleton's Mother's Day photo. The Princess of Wales shared a manipulated family photo of herself with her children which was later withdrawn by news agencies. The Princess of Wales in her apologies had stated, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing."

Following the revelation of the manipulated photo, France’s AFP news agency declared that Kensington Palace cannot be deemed a “trusted source" of information. Moreover, Media outlets like CNN suggested to scrutinise all of the previous handout photos of Kensington Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a brief statement said that they hoped Catherine and her family could heal "privately and in peace". Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals in January 2020.

