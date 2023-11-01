Is ‘Trump Too Small’ Entitled to a Registered Trademark?
The Supreme Court is set to weigh in on the messiness of modern political speech.
WASHINGTON—Donald Trump looms large over the Supreme Court’s arguments this week, but not for any of the criminal cases or civil suits pending against the former president. Instead, Wednesday will see the justices consider a slightly smaller controversy: Does the First Amendment entitle a political slogan —“Trump too small"— featured on T-shirts sold by an anti-MAGA attorney to trademark registration?