Is ‘Trump Too Small’ Entitled to a Registered Trademark?

WASHINGTON—Donald Trump looms large over the Supreme Court’s arguments this week, but not for any of the criminal cases or civil suits pending against the former president. Instead, Wednesday will see the justices consider a slightly smaller controversy: Does the First Amendment entitle a political slogan —“Trump too small"— featured on T-shirts sold by an anti-MAGA attorney to trademark registration?

The trademark case follows Tuesday’s arguments in another free-speech dispute trail-blazed by Trump, who as president prompted lawsuits after blocking critics from following him on the microblogging site then known as Twitter. Trump left office before the Supreme Court could rule on whose rights took priority: those of a politician to police his followers or of a citizen to follow and comment on a public official.

Federal appeals courts reached conflicting opinions on that question, and when the issue returned to the high court Tuesday, it involved officials somewhat removed from the Oval Office—a pair of school board members from Poway, Calif., and the city manager in Port Huron, Mich.

Much as Trump did in his now-moot case, the Poway and Port Huron officials argued their Facebook and Twitter accounts were personal spaces that they were entitled to control, not public forums that the local government provided for engagement with residents. That they posted official announcements and remarks related to their jobs didn’t mean they had to let critics and gadflies onto their personal pages, they argued. The Poway school district and the city of Port Huron operated their own websites and social-media accounts for official business.

Justice Elena Kagan said that it wasn’t so easy to make such distinctions in the maelstrom of 21st-century media.

“I don’t think a citizen would be able to really understand the Trump presidency, if you will, without any access to all the things that the president said on that [Twitter] account. It was an important part of how he wielded his authority," she said. “To cut a citizen off from that is to cut a citizen off from part of the way that government works."

Hashim Mooppan, representing the school board members, disagreed. “President Trump could have done the same thing from Mar-a-Lago or a campaign rally," he said. “If he gave every one of those speeches at his personal residence, it wouldn’t somehow convert his residence into government property."

The difficulty in distinguishing official business from personal life cut both ways, however. Justice Samuel Alito asked about a hypothetical mayor who goes grocery shopping, only to be approached by constituents. He listens politely to supporters, “but when somebody who is a known opponent approaches the mayor, the mayor says, ‘Look, please call my office.’ "

Would that kind of blocking also be unconstitutional, Alito asked.

“They can say, ‘I don’t want to talk to you right now, the ice cream is melting,’ " said Pamela Karlan, a Stanford law professor representing Poway parents who regularly criticized the school board. “But when they create an ongoing site like the site here," she said, where “people can comment and people can talk to each other," the personal Facebook page becomes an official activity.

Lawyers for the Biden administration largely sided with the local officials on the private-property analogy, but Chief Justice John Roberts said that was too simplistic when dealing with social-media pages.

“In what sense is this really private property? It’s just the gathering of the protons or whatever they are," Roberts said, during the Port Huron arguments.

Justice Department lawyer Masha Hansford said the key factor was that posting on personal pages wasn’t part of the city manager’s job description.

“If they’re doing something additional that they’re not required to do, and if they’re doing it on private time and on private property, we don’t want to assume that they’re exercising state power," she said.

Decisions in the cases, O’Connor-Ratcliff v. Garnier and Lindke v. Freed, are expected before July.

Wednesday’s arguments will involve something more tangible, the “Trump too small" T-shirts California attorney Steve Elster is selling online for $29.99.

Elster tried in 2018 to register the phrase, which he said was taken from a 2016 candidate debate exchange between Trump and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican primary opponent. The Patent and Trademark Office rejected the application because a federal trademark law, known as the Lanham Act, doesn’t permit registering a living person’s name without his or her consent.

Elster says the term expresses his view of “the smallness of Donald Trump’s overall approach to governing as president of the United States." Under the headline “Trump’s package is too small," the back of the shirt lists issues such as the environment and worker’s rights where Elston believes the Republican’s policy is inadequate.

Last year, a federal appeals court found the phrase was entitled to a trademark under First Amendment protections for political commentary.

Registration isn’t necessary to establish a trademark, but it does make it easier to protect it from infringement. In appealing to the Supreme Court, the Justice Department said that trademark registration is a benefit the government can award to speech it wants to support, such as phrases that help identify the manufacturer of a product. By the same token, the department argues, the government can withhold that benefit from other speech, such as terms that could impinge on a living person’s rights of publicity in his or her name.

That argument might be too small to pass muster. The Supreme Court has been taking a broad view of free-speech rights, and in recent years the justices have thrown out other Lanham Act provisions that prohibited registration of “scandalous" or “immoral" terms, or ones that were disparaging or offensive.

Write to Jess Bravin at Jess.Bravin@wsj.com

