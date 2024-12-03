The global landscape is shifting, and some experts suggest World War III is already underway. This conflict, however, differs significantly from traditional wars. It lacks large-scale battles and nuclear detonations but is waged subtly through multiple domains.

National security expert Mark Toth and former U.S. intelligence officer Colonel Jonathan Sweet argue that this new war is “conducted across multi-regional and multi-domain battlefields.” In an interview with the Daily Mail, they claimed, “This third global conflagration doesn’t look or feel like what Hollywood envisioned. No mushroom clouds or apocalyptic wastelands. Rather, it is war by a thousand cuts.” They believe Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 marked the conflict's opening phase.

A New Kind of Warfare At the heart of this claim is the concept of hybrid warfare. This modern strategy mixes traditional military tactics with cyberattacks, disinformation, and economic manipulation, as per Economic Times.

Toth and Sweet highlight Russia’s tactics, including its use of private paramilitary groups like the Wagner Group and destabilizing campaigns in Africa. Russia’s cyberwarfare tools, such as troll farms and AI-driven disinformation campaigns, aim to manipulate public opinion and destabilize Western democracies.

"Putin’s ability to conduct hybrid warfare is arguably his greatest strength,” they stated, pointing to covert operations, espionage, and sabotage, including attacks on Western logistics hubs.

Kinetic Warfare in Ukraine While hybrid tactics dominate globally, physical warfare remains intense in regions like Ukraine. Russia’s introduction of weapons like the Oreshnik hypersonic missile has escalated the conflict. Toth and Sweet believe this invasion marked a significant geopolitical shift. “Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was the opening stage [of World War III],” they said. “It was his marker to the global community that the world order...was no longer.”

Meanwhile, violence in Gaza, Lebanon, and growing tensions over Taiwan signal other potential flashpoints. U.S. officials warn that Beijing may attempt to invade Taiwan before the decade ends, further heightening global risks.

Kim Jong-Un sent troops to fight in Ukraine. Earlier in November, Ukraine's former military Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny had said that World War 3 has begun, as the country was no longer facing just Russia alone. As reported by Politico, his statement came as soldiers from North Korea and the Iranian 'Shahedis' were “killing civilians absolutely openly.”

China increasing nuke stockpiles Just few days back, Top Pentagon officials had warned that war between the US and China or Russia "can happen at any time," as reported by Mirror. While speaking to academy students last month, US Secretary of Air Force Frank Kendell said the US and its allies needed a "sense of urgency." He added: "We may have to fight." “War with China or Russia is not unlikely, it can happen at any time,” he added as quoted by Mirror.

Earlier in October, Pentagon in its annual report had stated that China has more than 500 operational nuclear warheads in its arsenal and will probably have over 1,000 warheads by 2030, report by Reuters stated.

Middle-East tensions Tensions in the Middle East arised after on October 7, 2023, hundreds of Hamas fighters launched a “surprise attack”, breaching the heavily fortified Gaza border to infiltrate Jewish towns and cities, resulting in the deaths of 1,205 individuals on the Israeli side. In response, Israel also initiated a comprehensive military campaign in the Gaza Strip from land, sea, and air, leading to the deaths majority of whom were civilians. Then on October 1, Iran launched missile strikes raising concerns