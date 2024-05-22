Is your degree worth more than you think? Employers offer premiums of up to 20% for THESE skills
A Deloitte India survey reveals a 5.2% CAGR in campus compensation over 5 years. M Tech and CA / CFA courses witnessed the highest salary increase, while the weightage of 'variable pay' rose by 2.5% in FY23-24.
A survey that studied workforce trends across 508 institutions in India has reported that campus compensation has grown by an average of 5.2 per cent compound annual growth rate across various courses over the last five years.