ISB Hyderabad students take ‘digital snan’ for placements, but only ‘B section is being blessed’

In a quest to secure good placements, students of the Indian School of Business (ISB) are reportedly turning to ‘digital snan’, a trend that gained attention during the Maha Kumbh 2025. A video gaining massive traction on Instagram shows a man at Uttar Pradesh's Sangam carrying out a symbolic ‘digital snan’ on behalf of select ISB students in Hyderabad.

In the now-viral clip, the man is seen dipping a sheet of paper bearing the photographs of several students into the holy river, symbolically praying for their successful placements.

The video, shared by @bobcats_co26 with the caption: “We are placements ready. Are you?” quickly went viral.

‘Digital Snan’ The Maha Kumbh 2025, held every 12 years, witnessed millions of devotees taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. For those who couldn't attend in person, the concept of a ‘digital snan’ emerged.

A man identified as Deepak Goyal even launched a business offering digital scans. He asked people unable to attend the holy gathering to send their photos via WhatsApp. He would then print the images and dip them into the sacred waters within 24 hours of the transaction.

Charging ₹1,100, Goyal claims to purify the souls of distant devotees by submerging photocopies of their images in the holy river.

Internet Reactions The video, shared on 24 July, has since racked up over 8.37 lakh views and sparked a flurry of comments online.

Viewers were both amused and surprised, especially given the business school backdrop. While some praised it as a witty blend of tradition and modern-day placement anxiety, others joked that when resumes fall short, prayers might just do the trick.

One user, @anissamalhotrajain, commented, “Love how many times it was clarified that only B section is being blessed.”

A second user, @sibsuuu, with a hint of sarcasm, wrote, “Requesting the YSB career services team to step in and neutralise the unfair strategic advantage that this section got over others.”

Another user, @saishankar.ramani, quipped, “Oops, should be done thrice... all your packages will be 2/3rd of what it should’ve been.”

A handful of users joked that the placement grind is so intense, students are now turning to holy hacks like digital snans.