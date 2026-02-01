ISBT Kashmere Gate traffic to be a thing of the past? Delhi Traffic Police proposes plan to decongest Ring Road, DU

ISBT Kashmere Gate is known for its congested roads due to the gridlock of interstate buses en-route Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, among others. However, this congestion can be a thing of the past if the proposal put forward by Delhi Traffic Police receives green nod.

According to Delhi Traffic Police's latest recommendation, interstate buses headed to North India from the Kashmere Gate Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) should be diverted onto the newly opened Dehradun Expressway via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. A proposal suggesting measures to ease chronic congestion on Ring Road and its adjoining corridors in north Delhi was sent on Thursday to the Delhi government’s transport department and the Public Works Department (PWD), Hindustan Times reported.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Nishant Gupta proposed rerouting of these interstate buses to the Dehradun Expressway, connected to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) before merging with NH-44 near Sonepat.

According to Gupta, the recommendation came after a road safety-related NGO Guru Hanuman Society of Bharat raised concern over the traffic jams. It conducted a study of the existing route and made suggestions about the proposed routes. Seeking reconsideration of the current alignment for interstate buses, it approached the authorities.

Current route of Interstate buses Currently, the buses proceed to Sonepat via Ring Road, Outer Ring Road and National Highway (NH)-44. According to officials, the existing route causes severe traffic jam at locations like Chandgi Ram Akhara and GT Karnal Bypass. Even Delhi University’s north campus, and Azadpur Mandi come in the ambit of congestion as a spills over effect.

“These congestion points lead to prolonged idling of vehicles, resulting in a harmful impact on public health and commuter safety. The movement of interstate buses on the route also delays other motorists,” HT quoted the Traffic Commissioner as saying.

Recommended route from Kashmere Gate ISBT to NH-44 near Sonepat As per the proposal, buses would leave Kashmere Gate ISBT and head to Ring Road. To proceed to NH-44 near Sonepat, these buses will take the GT Road, Shastri Park and Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) route in northeast Delhi to access the Dehradun Expressway.

Speaking with the publication, a senior traffic police officer said that this expressway-based route is designed for long-haul travel and is already used by many motorists to avoid city traffic.