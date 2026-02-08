Ishaan Khatter's real estate deal: ₹29.37 crore luxury home in Pali Hill

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter has secured a high-end residence in Mumbai’s prestigious Pali Hill for ₹29.37 crore, as per property records retrieved by CRE Matrix. The actor bought the unit within Navroz Apartments, situated in the Navroze Premises Co-operative Society in Bandra. Spanning a carpet area of 2,989.05 sq ft, the flat was acquired from seller Kapil M Mahtani.

The official registration was finalized on February 5, 2026, according to the filings. Documents reveal that Khatter paid a stamp duty fee of ₹1.76 crore for the deal.

Furthermore, the purchase agreement provides for four dedicated parking slots.

Ishaan Khatter, the son of actors Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azeem, debuted as a child actor in the 2005 production Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, acting alongside his half-brother, Shahid Kapoor.

Pali Hill’s Bollywood Connection Pali Hill remains one of Mumbai’s most sought-after enclaves, famous for its concentration of film icons and affluent residents.

Premium apartments in this district typically fetch between ₹80,000 and ₹1.30 lakh per sq ft.

Bandra’s magnetism for the cinema industry is bolstered by its closeness to major production hubs in Juhu, Versova, Andheri, and Goregaon’s Film City.

For generations, screen stars have preferred Bandra as their primary base, turning Pali Hill into a hallmark of luxury celebrity lifestyle.

Currently, legendary actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff all hold real estate assets in the Pali Hill neighborhood.

Notably, superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently rented two opulent duplexes in the Pali Hill-Khar vicinity for ₹8.67 crore over a three-year term. These properties were leased from the Bhagnani family, Zapkey.com reported.

One duplex was rented from Jacky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, while the other was provided by producer Vashu Bhagnani. Monthly rents are set at ₹11.54 lakh and ₹12.61 lakh respectively, with substantial security deposits.

Additionally, Aamir Khan leased four flats on Nargis Dutt Road in the Wilnomona Apartment complex for ₹24.5 lakh monthly. This redeveloped site will feature sea-facing luxury units where prices are expected to surpass ₹1 lakh per sq ft, with some valuations exceeding ₹100 crore.

Madhuri Dixit buys luxury apartment worth ₹ 48 crore in Worli Last year, actor Madhuri Dixit bought a luxury apartment worth ₹48 crore in Worli area of Mumbai.

The apartment was located in the Indiabulls Blu project. Itis located on the fifty-third floor and has seven car parking lots.

The area of the apartment, sold by Calleis Land Development Private Limited, is reportedly 5,384 square feet.