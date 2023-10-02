ISIS module case: Nabbed suspected terrorists are engineers, one pursuing PhD
The key accused, Mohammed Shahnawaz, was arrested from Jaipur, while his associates Mohammed Rizwan Ashraf and Mohammed Arshad Warsi were nabbed from Lucknow and Moradabad, respectively.
The three suspected terrorists arrested by the Delhi Police in the ISIS module case have a common educational background. The trio are engineers, and one of them is pursuing a PhD, as per the information share by police officials on October 2.
