Advocate Ramen Roy, who had defended Bangladesh's Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu who was arrested on charges of sedition, has been ‘brutally attacked,’ ISKCON vice president and spokesperson Radharamn Das claimed. Das further claimed that Roy's only "fault" was that he was defending Prabhu. A group of Islamists ransacked his home, he added.

Das claimed that the attack left Roy in a critically injured condition, adding he is currently in the ICU, fighting for his life.

“Please pray for Advocate Ramen Roy. His only 'fault' was defending Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu in court. Islamists ransacked his home and brutally attacked him, leaving him in the ICU, fighting for his life. #SaveBangladeshiHindus #FreeChinmoyKrishnaPrabhu,” he posted on X along with a picture of Roy in ICU.

The unrest in Bangladesh began when spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna was arrested on November 25, after being accused of sedition for allegedly hoisting a saffron flag above Bangladesh's national flag in Chittagong on October 25. The arrest has since led to violent clashes, including a fatal incident involving a lawyer in Chattogram on November 27. Apart from Chinmoy Krishna Das, Radharamn Das also claimed that two monks, Adipurush Shyam Das and Ranganath Das Brahmachari, were reportedly arrested on November 29.

Confirming the arrests, he said, “On November 29, when Adipurush Shyam Das and Ranganath Das Brahmachari were returning after meeting Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu, they were arrested by the police. We are also getting information that the secretary of Chinmoy Krishna Das has also been arrested.”

Ban on Bangladeshis in Tripura Bangladeshi tourists travelling to Tripura will not be able to book hotels or enjoy meals at restaurants after All Tripura Hotel and Restaurant Owners’ Association barred their entry into hotels and food outlets.