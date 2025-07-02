ISKCON temple targeted in US: Over a dozen gunshots fired in suspected hate crime; India urges ‘prompt action’

More than two dozen bullets were fired at the ISKCON Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple located in Spanish Fork, Utah, United States, over several nights in June, which has led to structural damage. The series of shooting cases is believed to be a suspected hate crime. India has condemned the incident and sought swift action.

Nearly 20 to 30 bullets were fired at the premises,targeting the building and nearby property during nighttime hours, as devotees and others were inside. It has caused thousands of dollars in damage, including the temple's intricately hand-carved arches.

India reacts “We strongly condemn the recent firing incident at the ISKCON Sri Sri Radha Krishna temple in Spanish Fork, Utah. The Consulate extends full support to all the devotees and the community and urges the local authorities to take prompt action to bring the perpetrators to justice,” the Consulate General of India in San Francisco said.

In a separate incident that took place earlier this year on March 9, a Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Hindu temple in Chino Hills, California, was desecrated days before a so-called 'Khalistani referendum' in Los Angeles, temple authorities said.

The official page of BAPS for the United States posted the details of the desecration on X. Its public officer said, “In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stands steadfast against hate... Our common humanity and faith will ensure that peace and compassion prevail.”

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) also raised it on X, connecting it to increasing anti-Hindu sentiments and stating that the vandalism came moments prior to the organised 'Khalistan referendum' in Los Angeles.

While putting out other recent temple vandalism incidents since 2022 and demanding a probe, CoHNA said, “Another Hindu Temple vandalised, this time the iconic BAPS temple in Chino Hills, CA... Not surprisingly, this happens as the day for a so-called 'Khalistan referendum' in LA draws close.”

The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento, California, was also attacked last year in an act of vandalism on the night of September 25. This incident occurred shortly after a similar attack on the BAPS temple in New York.

Phrases like "Hindus go back" were discovered written during these attacks, causing deep concern within the local Hindu community.