Islamic New Year: From date, history to significance of Muharram 2023

India will mark the first day of Muharram on Thursday, 20 July. Saudi Arabia has announced the first day of Muharram for the Islamic year 1445 on 19 July, marking the beginning of the Islamic New Year. The announcement came after the sighting of the crescent moon, indicating the end of the month of Dhul Hijjah on July 18. Consequently, the first day of Muharram will be observed on Wednesday, July 19.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}