Ismail Haniyeh dead: Ismail Haniyeh was in Tehran, Iran, to attend Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's swearing-in ceremony on July 30. Haniyeh was killed in Iran after attending the swearing-in ceremony.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has termed the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh a "cowardly act" and urged Palestinians to remain united against Israel, newswire Associated Press reported on Wednesday, July 31. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“President Mahmoud Abbas of the State of Palestine strongly condemned the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, deeming it a cowardly act and a serious escalation," Abbas's office said in a statement. “He urged our people and their forces to unite, remain patient, and stand firm against the Israeli occupation."

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Iran after attending the inauguration of the country's new president. Hamas said that an Israeli airstrike was responsible for Haniyeh's death, but Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has said they were still investigating the attack, according to the AP report. Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's swearing-in ceremony on July 30. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The killing of Ismail Haniyeh will not be unanswered, according to a senior Hamas official, as reported by AFP.

"The assassination of leader Ismail Haniyeh is a cowardly act and will not go unanswered," Hamas political bureau member Musa Abu Marzuk said in a statement.

According to Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, the head of Yemen's Houthi Supreme Revolutionary Committee, the killing of Haniyeh is a heinous terrorist crime. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Targeting Ismail Haniyeh is a heinous terrorist crime and a flagrant violation of laws and ideal values," he was quoted by Reuters.

The killing of Haniyeh aims to break the will of Hamas, according to Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior Hamas official.

“This assassination by the Israeli occupation of Brother Haniyeh is a grave escalation that aims to break the will of Hamas and the will of our people and achieve fake goals. We confirm that this escalation will fail to achieve its objectives," Zuhri was quoted in a Reuters report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Hamas is a concept and an institution and not a person. Hamas will continue on this path regardless of the sacrifices, and we are confident of victory," he added.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!