Israel agrees to ceasefire so long as Iran doesn't launch fresh attacks, Tehran responds - What White House said

After President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Israel and Iran had agreed to a tentative ceasefire, Tel Aviv responded saying it has agreed to it as long as Tehran doesn't launch further attacks, a White House official stated. Meanwhile, Iran has signalled that no further attacks will take place.

Trump on Monday made a surprise announcement about ceasefire on his Truth Social platform only days after ordering airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Trump posted on Truth Social that the 24-hour phased-in ceasefire will begin at approximately midnight Tuesday eastern time, giving the two countries six hours to have “wound down and completed their in progress, final missions." He said it would bring an “Official END” to the war.

Trump later told NBC, “I think the ceasefire is unlimited. It's going to go forever.”



Details of the timing of exactly when each side would stop fighting weren’t immediately clear from Trump’s post.

As per the White House official, Trump brokered the ceasefire agreement in a phone call with Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday afternoon. On the other hand JD Vance, Marco Rubio and envoy Steve Witkoff held direct and indirect talks with the Iranians.

Vice President JD Vance added the president had been “working the phones constantly” Monday with a goal of getting an agreement. “The president wants to see the middle east become peaceful and prosperous.”

Israel and Iran are yet to respond The Israeli military declined to comment on Trump’s statement and the office of Israel PM did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. There was also no immediate comment from Iran.

Around the time Trump made the announcement, Iranian media reported powerful explosions in Tehran and several other cities. Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran is not seeking to escalate tensions but is prepared to respond to any further US aggression.

His announcement came just hours after Iran fired missiles at the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, where US Central Command has its regional headquarters, after promising it would respond “proportionately and decisively” to the weekend bombing by US forces of three nuclear facilities. Qatar said the Iranian missile barrage was intercepted and the base had been evacuated in advance.