'Removed double threat’: Israel agrees to ‘Trump’s ceasefire proposal’, claims ‘air superiority’ over Tehran

Israel on Tuesday announced its acceptance of a bilateral ceasefire with Iran, following a proposal by US President Donald Trump, while vowing to "respond forcefully" to any violations of the truce. The Israeli PM's office posted a series of tweets, elaborating on the country's take on the 12-day war that ended in a ceasefire. In that, Israel mentioned that Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had ‘achieved complete air superiority in the skies over Tehran’.

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu's office also claimed, “Israel has removed from over it a double existential threat – on both the nuclear issue and regarding ballistic missiles.”

Israel agrees to Donald Trump's ceasefire proposal The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office stated, "In light of having achieved the objectives of the operation, and in full coordination with President Trump, Israel agrees to the President's proposal for a bilateral ceasefire. Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire."

This announcement came shortly after US President Donald Trump declared a "complete and total ceasefire" between the two nations, aiming to end the conflict that intensified after Tehran targeted US airbases in Qatar.

Israel on airstrikes in Iran: War achievements Benjamin Netanyahu reported to Israel’s Security Cabinet that the country had met all its war objectives, including neutralising the dual existential threats posed by Iran’s nuclear programme and ballistic missiles.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) claimed to have achieved complete air superiority over Tehran, struck key regime targets, eliminated hundreds of Basij militants, and taken out a senior nuclear scientist.

Despite the ceasefire agreement, Netanyahu emphasised Israel’s readiness to act decisively against any breach: “Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire.” The ceasefire, brokered with US and Qatari mediation, marks a significant step towards de-escalation after 12 days of intense conflict that saw heavy missile exchanges and airstrikes across the region

Donald Trump announces truce Donald Trump seems to have emerged from the worst crisis in America’s estrangement with Iran’s Islamic Republic with a win. The Middle East has been a tinderbox since October 2023, when Hamas fighters entered Israel, killed hundreds gathered at a music festival, and took several as hostages.

The US president leapt on Tehran’s modest missile response on Monday to the US pounding of its nuclear sites as a sign it wants to end escalations. “CONGRATULATIONS WORLD, ITS TIME FOR PEACE!” he posted on Truth Social.

Trump’s exuberance was a sign that he sees the US involvement in the conflict as over, at least for now.

And he followed up by announcing a ceasefire between Iran and Israel due to come into force later Tuesday. Ceasefires in the Middle East are often fragile and fleeting, as was underscored by attacks by both Israel and Iran in the hours before the truce was due to be established.

But the president was already trumpeting his chosen image as a peacemaker and consummate deal maker, only 48 hours after US stealth bombers targeted Iran's nuclear sites.

“I think the ceasefire is unlimited. It’s going to go forever,” Trump told NBC News on Monday night, predicting that Israel and Iran will never “be shooting at each other again.”