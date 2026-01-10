Israel and Hamas get ready to go back to war in Gaza
Dov Lieber , Summer Said , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 10 Jan 2026, 05:20 pm IST
The group is refusing to disarm, a requirement that is holding President Trump’s peace plan for the enclave.
Israel and Hamas are preparing for renewed fighting as the Palestinian militant group is refusing to disarm, a requirement that is holding up progress on President Trump’s peace plan for Gaza.
