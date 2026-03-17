Explosive claims by Trump's ex-counterterrorism official Joe Kent: 'Israel deceived Trump into believing...'

Joe Kent, Director of the National Counterterrorism Center who resigned from his post on Tuesday (local time), said that Iran posed no imminent threat to the United States.

In a post on X, Kent shared the letter he wrote to Trump and said: "It is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby." He went on to say that a misinformation campaign was deployed by high-ranking Israeli officials and influential members of the American media, accusing them of sowing pro-war sentiments that encouraged a war with Iran.

Advertisement

Trump deceived by officials? In his letter to Trump, Kent continued to say that the misinformation campaign undermined his (Trump's) America First platform, adding that the US President was deceived into believing that Tehran posed a threat to the US and that he should strike now, and "there was a clear path to a swift victory."

Kent added that the apparent threats from Iran were a lie and are the same tactics that Israel used to draw Washington into a war with Iraq, which resulted in the loss of American lives.

We can't do this again: Kent Kent, who is a veteran and has been deployed to combat 11 times, reminded Trump that the mistake they made in Iraq, which cost them the lives of thousands of Americans, should not be repeated. He added, "I cannot support sending the next generation off to fight" and die in a war that does not benefit the American people, nor justifies the cost of American lives.

Advertisement

Asking Trump to reflect on what the country is doing in Tehran and who it is doing it for, Kent asked him to take "bold" actions now. He added that the US President should rather reverse the course and forge a new path for America, or he can allow the country "to slip further" towards decline and chaos.

Also Read | Trump shifts US-China strategy on trade to dealmaking

Trump's response to Kent's resignation Responding to Kent's resignation, Trump said it's a good thing, after the former objected to the war in Iran, and called him "very weak on security."

Speaking from the Oval Office, he said, "When somebody is working with us who says they didn’t think Iran was a threat, we don’t want those people. They’re not smart people, or they’re not savvy people.”

Advertisement

Kent, a staunch Trump supporter and the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, resigned earlier today, making it the first high-profile exit after the war in Iran began. According to a CNN report, several lawmakers and experts have flagged doubts over the intelligence that Trump used to justify the strikes launched in Tehran in late February.

Also Read | EU nations rebuff Trump's call to send warships to Hormuz Strait

US-Iran war divides MAGA supporters The US and Israel's war in Iran and Washington's close alliance with Tel Aviv have divided the MAGA movement and Trump supporters, with several prominent figures such as Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson being critical of it. However, according to an NBC News poll, nearly 77% of Republicans supported the strikes on Iran.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.