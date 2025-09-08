Mass shooting in Jerusalem kills 4, injures 15; attackers ‘neutralized’ by police

A deadly shooting attack at a major intersection in Jerusalem on Monday morning has left four people dead and at least 15 others injured, according to Israeli authorities. Six of the injured remain in serious condition, said Israel’s emergency medical service, Magen David Adom.

According to AP report, attackers opened fire in a bus at a busy intersection in Jerusalem on Monday, 8 September.

Emergency service and medical teams "pronounced the deaths of four victims, including a man about 50 years old and three men aged around 30", a statement from Magen David Adom said, adding it was providing medical treatment to several other people, with five evacuated to hospitals.

Police confirmed that two gunmen were “neutralised” shortly after the attack began, preventing further casualties. The incident marks one of the most severe acts of violence in the city in recent months and comes amid rising tensions linked to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

How the Jerusalem shooting attack unfolded The shooting occurred at a busy junction at the northern entrance to Jerusalem, a key roadway connecting the city to nearby Jewish settlements in east Jerusalem.

According to Israeli media reports, the two attackers boarded a public bus during the morning rush hour and opened fire on passengers before continuing their assault near a bus stop.

Eyewitness footage from the scene showed commuters fleeing in panic as gunfire erupted. Paramedics described the aftermath as chaotic, with shattered glass scattered across the street and several victims lying unconscious on the pavement.

Casualties and emergency response Magen David Adom confirmed that four victims succumbed to their injuries, while six others were in critical condition. The remaining injured individuals sustained varying degrees of wounds and were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

“The scene was one of absolute devastation, with multiple casualties and people in shock,” a senior paramedic told local reporters.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims or the attackers.

Who was behind the attack in Jerusalem? There has been no immediate claim of responsibility from any Palestinian militant groups. However, the attack follows a pattern of escalating violence since the outbreak of the war in Gaza in October 2023.

Palestinian militants have stepped up attacks inside Israel and the West Bank, while incidents of settler violence against Palestinians have also risen sharply.

This latest shooting bears similarities to a deadly assault in October 2024, when two gunmen from the West Bank opened fire at a light rail station and nearby boulevard in Tel Aviv, killing seven people. Hamas’ military wing later claimed responsibility for that attack.

Rising tensions in Middle East The war in Gaza has fuelled instability across the region, with militant groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis increasing their operations against Israeli targets.

Monday’s attack underscores the ongoing security challenges facing Israel, with authorities now on heightened alert to prevent further incidents.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz vowed a strong response, saying that security forces were working to identify the network behind the Jerusalem shooting and prevent additional attacks.

“Our forces acted swiftly to neutralise the terrorists and protect civilians,” Katz said.

“We will continue to take decisive action against those who threaten our citizens.”

Investigation underway Israeli Police have cordoned off the area and launched a large-scale investigation into how the attackers reached the site and whether they received assistance.

