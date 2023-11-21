Hamas, Israel ‘close’ to a truce: What their deal may include? | 5 things to know
Israel-Hamas war Update: A possible truce between Israel and Hamas may includes a five-day ceasefire, food and medical aid for Gaza, and a complete ceasefire on the ground.
A leader of Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Tuesday that it is "close to reaching" a truce deal in the Israel-Hamas war. "We are close to reaching a deal on a truce," Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was quoted by news agency AFP as saying. However, there has been no immediate response from Israel on the status of negotiations.
Hope over Israel-hamas truce is mounting as an agreement between the two parties is likely to bring some respite for people of Gaza Strip who have lived for more than six weeks under attack by Israeli forces. However, according to a Guardian report, observers cautioned that public statements during such negotiations are often misleading and any potential deal could easily collapse.
Despite the efforts towards a truce, fighting raged on in war-hit Gaza. The war between Hamas and Israel ensued after the October 7 attack in which Israel said Hamas gunmen killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians. In retaliation, Israel launched a relentless bombing campaign and ground offensive in the Gaza Strip. According to the Hamas government, more than 13,300 people, thousands of them children, have been killed in the war, news agency AFP reported.
(With inputs from agencies)
