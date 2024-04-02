Israel-Hamas war has led to destruction of critical infrastructure worth $18.5 billion in Gaza: World Bank
The 1.8 billion dollar amount is around 97% of the combined economic output of the West Bank and Gaza in 2022
Israel-Hamas war: The rising death toll in Gaza has captured all the headlines since the Israel-Hamas war began in October 2023. With more than 32,000 people dead, mostly innocent women and children, the international agencies have termed the war catastrophic for the Palestinians in Gaza. A recent report released jointly by the United Nations and World Bank outlined the financial implications of the Israel-Hamas war as it estimated that $1.8 billion worth of critical infrastructure in Gaza has been damaged due to the war.