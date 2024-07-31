Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran. In a statement, the Hamas mourned the death, who it said was killed in "a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran".

Though currently, no one immediately claimed responsibility for his killing, however, suspicion immediately fell on Israel, which had vowed to kill Haniyeh and other leaders of Hamas over the group’s October 7 attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people and saw some 250 others taken hostage.