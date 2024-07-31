Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran

  • Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Iran's Tehran, the Palestinian militant group Hamas said in a statement.

Livemint
Updated31 Jul 2024, 09:16 AM IST
File photo of Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh (Image: Reuters)
File photo of Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh (Image: Reuters)

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran. In a statement, the Hamas mourned the death, who it said was killed in "a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran".

Though currently, no one immediately claimed responsibility for his killing, however, suspicion immediately fell on Israel, which had vowed to kill Haniyeh and other leaders of Hamas over the group’s October 7 attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people and saw some 250 others taken hostage.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Jul 2024, 09:16 AM IST
HomeNewsHamas chief Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    181.45
    09:16 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    -1.55 (-0.85%)

    GAIL India

    243.90
    09:16 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    10.25 (4.39%)

    Tata Steel

    165.40
    09:16 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    1.35 (0.82%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    146.15
    09:16 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    1.05 (0.72%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Torrent Power

    1,724.45
    09:07 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    124.8 (7.8%)

    Dixon Technologies (India)

    12,600.70
    09:07 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    634 (5.3%)

    GAIL India

    242.25
    09:07 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    8.6 (3.68%)

    JSW Infrastructure

    349.50
    03:29 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    11 (3.25%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,740.00-124.00
      Chennai
      70,191.00-260.00
      Delhi
      70,260.00290.00
      Kolkata
      70,809.00-124.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue