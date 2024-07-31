Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran

Livemint

  • Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Iran's Tehran, the Palestinian militant group Hamas said in a statement.

File photo of Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh (Image: Reuters)

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran. In a statement, the Hamas mourned the death, who it said was killed in "a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran".

Though currently, no one immediately claimed responsibility for his killing, however, suspicion immediately fell on Israel, which had vowed to kill Haniyeh and other leaders of Hamas over the group’s October 7 attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people and saw some 250 others taken hostage.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.