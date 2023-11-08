After Netanyahu's security control claim, US's Antony Blinken says Israel should not reoccupy Gaza
Israel Hamas war: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasised the need for a transition period in Gaza's governance at the end of the conflict, but opposed the city's “reoccupation”.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Israel not to reoccupy Gaza once war with Hamas ends. His statement came on Wednesday, days after Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel could manage Gaza’s "security for an indefinite period" after the war.
