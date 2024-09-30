Israel strikes Beirut residential area in a first, attacks Yemen; 7 Hezbollah leaders killed in one week: 10 key updates

Israel-Hezbollah War update: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not in favour of a ceasefire, as indicated by the latest air strike at an apartment in Beirut that claimed two lives. On Sunday, the Israeli military said it killed another high-ranking Hezbollah official in an airstrike. The development comes after the targeted killing of Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah in a major blow to the Iran-backed militia outfit.
Let's have a look at Israel-Hezbollah War top 10 updates here:
On Sunday, Israel's military claimed that it struck Houthi targets in Yemen, including power plants and seaport facilities located in Hodeida city. It said that these air strikes were in response to a recent attack on Israel.
(With AP inputs)
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess