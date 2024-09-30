Israel-Hezbollah War update: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not in favour of a ceasefire, as indicated by the latest air strike at an apartment in Beirut that claimed two lives. On Sunday, the Israeli military said it killed another high-ranking Hezbollah official in an airstrike. The development comes after the targeted killing of Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah in a major blow to the Iran-backed militia outfit.

