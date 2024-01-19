Israel Intensifies Raids Against Palestinians in West Bank
SummaryIsrael has been conducting near daily raids in the West Bank aimed at preventing attacks, but analysts say they risk stoking militancy.
RAMALLAH, West Bank—The Israeli-occupied West Bank has become an increasingly deadly front in a Middle East conflict that has spread beyond the war in Gaza, with near-daily Israeli raids into Palestinian villages and cities which Israel says are aimed at uprooting growing militant activity and preventing new attacks.