Israel Intensifies Raids Against Palestinians in West Bank

RAMALLAH, West Bank—The Israeli-occupied West Bank has become an increasingly deadly front in a Middle East conflict that has spread beyond the war in Gaza, with near-daily Israeli raids into Palestinian villages and cities which Israel says are aimed at uprooting growing militant activity and preventing new attacks.

Early on Friday, Israeli security forces ended a two-day raid in Tulkarem, a West Bank city straddling the wall separating Palestinian communities and Israel that hasn’t been known as a hotbed of militancy in recent years, leaving at least eight Palestinians dead.

The raids, which lasted for more than 35 hours, occurred in the city and its two refugee camps, Tulkarem and Nour Shams, where residents said Israeli forces destroyed homes and damaged infrastructure, including roads. The Israeli military said it uncovered explosives, weapons and a bomb factory.

Since Israel launched its response to the deadly Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack, 357 Palestinians, of whom 90 were children, have been killed across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, according to the United Nations. Five Israelis, including four members of the security forces, have been killed in the West Bank over the same period, the U.N. said.

Israeli security officials refer to the West Bank as a third front in the war, after Gaza and the country’s northern border with Lebanon, where Israeli forces clash routinely with Hezbollah fighters and Palestinian militants. Yet its crackdown in the West Bank presents a security conundrum.

Militants in the West Bank are fewer than in Gaza and not as well armed. Hamas has a more tenuous foothold there. But Israel says it is seeing a higher level of militant activity in the area and that its strikes are aimed at both thwarting imminent attacks and sending a message that it will crack down hard on such activity. Some analysts, however, say the crackdown risks having the opposite effect by stoking militancy.

“Civilians are being killed in these raids, which seems to be inviting more people to join militant groups rather than the opposite," said Khalil Shikaki, director of the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, a Ramallah-based think tank.

Shalom Ben Hanan, a former senior Israeli intelligence official said that the level of militancy in the West Bank is at its highest level since the second intifada, which ran from 2000 to 2005, with hundreds of intelligence alerts about likely attacks from the West Bank every day. Many of these attempted attacks are thwarted by Israel in time, he said.

During clashes in Tulkarem, Palestinians threw pipe bombs and Israeli forces conducted airstrikes. The Israeli military said it had killed eight terrorists during the raids, but the U.N. said at least two of the killed were children.

Israel says it has detained about 2,700 people throughout the West Bank since the start of the war, including over 1,300 who it says are linked to Hamas. The Palestinian Prisoners Society, a nongovernmental organization that supports detainees in Israeli prisons, says the number of Palestinians who have been detained by Israel since Oct. 7 is around 6,000.

While a majority of Palestinians don’t support Hamas, polling shows that the Oct. 7 attack and the Israeli war in Gaza have increased the group’s popularity, particularly in the West Bank where 75% prefer the group to remain in power in Gaza. By comparison, 36% of Gazans said they preferred Hamas to stay in power, according to a poll released by the PCPSR in December.

The war has also eroded the standing of the Palestinian Authority, which governs the West Bank and was widely unpopular among Palestinians before the current war partly due to their security coordination with Israel aimed at preventing violence.

Militant groups in the West Bank, which some analysts say include hundreds of members, tend to be made up of ill-trained and ill-equipped Palestinians in their teens and 20s, many of whom live in densely populated and impoverished refugee camps.

Refugee camps in the Palestinian territories are longstanding communities, initially set up to temporarily house hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who were driven from their homes during the 1948 Arab-Israel war following the establishment of the state of Israel. The camps aren’t tent cities but include more durable housing, albeit with poor infrastructure, and often schools and community centers.

New militant groups have formed in recent years, as the Palestinian-Israeli peace process has stalled, an increasingly right-wing Israeli government has empowered an imposing Israeli settler movement and the Palestinian political leadership has proven ineffective.

“There are really no viable alternatives that people see to changing the status quo of continued occupation and creeping annexation," Shikaki said. “In this environment, Israel’s military means are able to achieve little."

Michael Milshtein, a former head of the Department for Palestinians Affairs in Israeli military intelligence, said that Tulkarem was a “strong center of violence" during the second intifada but that “in the last decade it was relatively quiet." He said that in the last year or two, however, tensions had been growing there.