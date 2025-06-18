Emergency helpline, 24x7 Control Room: India launches Operation Sindhu to evacuate citizens from Iran

Israel Iran Conflict: India on Wednesday launched Operation Sindhu, an evacuation plan for Indian nationals stuck in Iran amid Tehran's ongoing conflict with Israel.

Advertisement

As the first step of Operation Sindhu, India evacuated 110 Indian students in Iran.

In a statement on June 18, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the Centre has been taking various steps over the last several days for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Iran.

“​In view of the deteriorating situation as a result of the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, the Government of India has been taking various steps over the last several days for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Iran,” it said.

110 students evacuated as first step Under the first step of Operation Sindhu, the Indian Embassy has successfully evacuated 110 students from Northern Iran via Armenia.

Advertisement

“The Indian Embassy has evacuated 110 Indian students from northern Iran, assisting them in safely crossing over into Armenia on 17th June 2025,” the MEA said.

The evacuated students travelled by road to the Armenian capital Yerevan under the supervision of our Missions in Iran and Armenia.

After reaching the Armenian capital, the students soon departed Yerevan on a special flight at 2:45 pm on June 18.

They will arrive in New Delhi in the early hours of June 19 as part of the initial stages of Operation Sindhu, the MEA said.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared images as the students boarded the commercial flight.

“India accords the highest priority to the safety and security of her nationals abroad,” he said in a post on X.

Advertisement

Emergency helpline The MEA also shared emergency helpline numbers for contacting the Embassy of India in Tehran. They are:

i. For call only : +98 9128109115, +98 9128109109

ii. For WhatsApp: +98 901044557, +98 9015993320, +91 8086871709

Advertisement

iii. ⁠Bandar Abbas: +98 9177699036

iv. Zahedan: +98 9396356649

v. Email- cons.tehran@mea.gov.in

India sets up 24x7 control room amid Israel Iran conflict The MEA has also set up a 24x7 control room in New Delhi to address issues for Indians stuck in Iran and their relatives. It also shared contact information for the control room.