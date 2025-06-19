Israel-Iran News LIVE: Trump says 'I may do it. I may not' on striking Iran after Ali Khamenei's refusal to surrender

Israel Iran News LIVE: Amid intensifying tensions between Isarel and Iran for the 6th straight day, Israel Defence Force claimed that it struck over 20 military targets of its arch rival on Wednesday. As per IDF's post on X, the airstrikes targeted Tehran's uranium enrichment and centrifuge sites, missile and air defence production facilities and nuclear weapons R&D centres on Wednesday.

This was followed by barrage of missile fire from Iran as alerts were sounded across various regions of Benjamin Netanyahu's state. This comes a day after US President Donald Trump demanded that Iran should surrender without conditions and warned Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that US has knowledge of his whereabouts.

On Wednesday, Iran's supreme leader made his second public appearance since the Israeli strikes began and rejected US' calls for surrender. He issued a warning stating that any military involvement by the Americans would cause “irreparable damage to them." Meanwhile, European diplomats are preparing to hold talks with Iran on Friday.

On Tuesday, Israel claimed responsibility for the killing of the most senior military commander of Iran — General Ali Shadmani. He was appointed to the top leadership position a week ago after the death of his predecessor, General Gholam Ali Rashid in Israel’s surprise attack.