Israel-Iran News LIVE: Trump says 'I may do it. I may not' on striking Iran after Ali Khamenei's refusal to surrender

Israel Iran News LIVE: Amid intensifying tensions between Isarel and Iran for the 6th straight day, Israel Defence Force claimed that it struck over 20 military targets of its arch rival on Wednesday. As per IDF's post on X, the airstrikes targeted Tehran's uranium enrichment and centrifuge sites, missile and air defence production facilities and nuclear weapons R&D centres on Wednesday.
This was followed by barrage of missile fire from Iran as alerts were sounded across various regions of Benjamin Netanyahu's state. This comes a day after US President Donald Trump demanded that Iran should surrender without conditions and warned Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that US has knowledge of his whereabouts.
On Wednesday, Iran's supreme leader made his second public appearance since the Israeli strikes began and rejected US' calls for surrender. He issued a warning stating that any military involvement by the Americans would cause “irreparable damage to them." Meanwhile, European diplomats are preparing to hold talks with Iran on Friday.
On Tuesday, Israel claimed responsibility for the killing of the most senior military commander of Iran — General Ali Shadmani. He was appointed to the top leadership position a week ago after the death of his predecessor, General Gholam Ali Rashid in Israel’s surprise attack.
Amid intensifying hostilities between Israel and Iran, US is evacuating nonessential diplomats and their families from the US embassy in Israel, AP reported. This comes after US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee announced on X that the embassy was making plans for evacuations by plane and ship for private American citizens.
Israel’s military is preparing to strike Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor and issued warnings on Thursday to this effect. This warning was issued through a social media post on X which included a satellite image of the plant in a red circle, AP reported.
As per Bloomberg's report, senior US officials are preparing for the possibility of a strike on Iran in the coming days. On Wednesday Donald Trump said, “I may do it. I may not do it,” over possibility of attacking Iran.
Donald Trump reacted after Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei refused to surrender. The US president on Wednesday said, “I have a plan for everything... anything could happen.” Expressing frustration over Iran's decision, he remarked, “They should have made the deal. I had a great deal for them.”