Iran's Khamenei thanks armed forces for attacking Israel as two nations tamp down broader conflict fears | Top points
Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has thanked the armed forces over the April 13 attack on Israel when Tehran launched a barrage of more than 300 missiles and drones in retaliation to an attack on its embassy compound in Damascus on April 1. While Israel reacted by sending drones and missiles a few days later, Iran has played down this retaliation, easing out fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East.