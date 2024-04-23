Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has thanked the armed forces over the April 13 attack on Israel when Tehran launched a barrage of more than 300 missiles and drones in retaliation to an attack on its embassy compound in Damascus on April 1. While Israel reacted by sending drones and missiles a few days later, Iran has played down this retaliation, easing out fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"How many missiles were launched and how many of them hit their target is not the primary question, what really matters is that Iran demonstrated its power during that operation," Khamenei said. However, Israel continues to pound Gaza with missiles to root out the Hamas militants.

ISRAEL-IRAN CONFLICT: TOP POINTS Explosions echoed over the Iranian city of Isfahan in what sources said was an Israeli attack. Tehran played down the incident and said it had no plans for retaliation - a response that appeared gauged towards averting region-wide war.

Most of the missiles and drones were shot down by Israel and its allies and the attack caused modest damage in Israel.

Iran did not confirm it as an Israeli attack while Tel Aviv also refused to take responsibility, tamping down fears that the Middle East crisis was turning into a broader war.

However, a US official said that it was Israel that had retaliated to the April 13 attack when Iran launched a barrage of 300 missiles.

