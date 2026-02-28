Israel-US launches attack on Iran, Khamenei's office Tehran reportedly targeted

Israel has initiated a preemptive strike against Iran, as stated by Defense Minister Israel Katz. An immediate state of emergency has been declared nationwide, with reports of multiple explosions in Tehran, including at the office of Iran's Supreme Leader.

Bobins Vayalil Abraham
Updated28 Feb 2026, 12:18 PM IST
An Iranian man walks past a mural of an Iranian flag in Tehran on February 22, 2026. The US and Iran recently resumed Oman-mediated talks on a potential deal, but Washington has simultaneously increased its military presence in the region, dispatching two aircraft carriers, jets and weaponry to back its warnings. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
Israel has launched a preemptive attack on Iran, Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday.

“The State of Israel has launched a preemptive strike against Iran to remove threats to the State of Israel,” Katz said.

Katz also said that he declared an “immediate state of emergency throughout the entire country.”

According to Israeli media and claims on social media, multiple explosions have been heard including in Tehran.

Iran International reported that the office of Iran's Supreme Leader, the main headquarters of Ali Khamenei in downtown Tehran, has been targeted in an attack on Saturday.

The strike comes after weeks of US military buildup in the region, the largest of its kind since the invasion of Iraq.

