Israel wages 'war' against Hamas after ‘surprise’ attack: What is Operation Iron Swords?
Israel-Palestine War News: Israel has launched Operation ‘Iron Swords’ in retaliation for Hamas attack on the Israeli territory
Israel-Palestine War News: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have launched Operation 'Iron Swords' in retaliation for an unprecedented and “surprise" attack by Hamas, a Palestinian Islamist militant organisation, on Israel. The ruling Hamas in the Gaza Strip on Saturday launched a multi-front attack on Israel, firing nearly 5,000 rockets.