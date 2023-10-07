Israel-Palestine War News: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have launched Operation 'Iron Swords' in retaliation for an unprecedented and “surprise" attack by Hamas, a Palestinian Islamist militant organisation, on Israel. The ruling Hamas in the Gaza Strip on Saturday launched a multi-front attack on Israel, firing nearly 5,000 rockets.

During the attack, hundreds of Hamas militants infiltrated the Israeli territory, sneaking across the separation fence and invading through paragliders, and opened fire at the civilians, killing 22 and wounding many. The death toll from the Palestinian militant group’s attack is likely to rise. Israel-Palestine War News LIVE Updates

ISRAEL DECLARES ‘WAR’, LAUNCHES OPERATION ‘IRON SWORDS’

In his first address since the Hamas attack, PM Benjamin Netanyahu vowed retaliation and declared a “state of war". Netanyahu has also noted that Hamas has made a “grave" mistake by attacking Israel. “Citizens of Israel, we are at war. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price. We will win this war," PM Netanyahu said.

In a massive retaliation, the defence forces of Israel have started to strike the Hamas targets in Gaza Strip. The counteroffensive has been named Operation ‘Iron Swords’. “In response to the barrages of rockets launched by Hamas from Gaza at Israel, the IDF is currently striking Hamas targets in Gaza," the Israel Defense Forces said.

HAMAS ATTACK ‘IN DEFENSE OF AL-AQSA’

Hamas has claimed to have “captured" civilians and soldiers during their infiltration into Israel. Hamas also released some pictures showing its militants invading Israel and an IDF post at the Gaza border. In a statement, Hamas commander has said that it launched attacks on the Israeli territory ‘in defense of Al-Aqsa’ which was stormed by Israeli settlers a few days ago.

Social media was replete with videos of Hamas fighters parading what appeared to be stolen Israeli military vehicles through the streets and at least one dead Israeli soldier within Gaza being dragged and trampled by an angry crowd of Palestinians shouting “God is Great."

A video showed Hamas militants arriving in an SUV and opening fire at another civilian vehicle. Another video showed top commanders of Hamas praying as a TV next to them played videos of the militant attack on Israel.

