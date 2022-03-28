OPEN APP
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, according to his media adviser, PTI reported.

“The Prime Minister is feeling well and will continue to work from home," a statement from his office said.

Bennett attended a meeting in Hadera, the site of the terror attack in which two Israeli border policemen were killed and a few others injured on Sunday.

Bennett, 50, was scheduled to visit India from April 3 to 5. It is not yet known if the visit will be called off.

"I am delighted to pay my first official visit to India at the invitation of my friend, Prime Minister Modi, and together we will continue leading the way for our countries’ relations," Bennett was earlier quoted as saying in the press statement.

The visit aimed at expanding the cooperation between the two countries in the areas of innovation and technology, security and cyber, and agriculture and climate change.

