Israel PM Netanyahu in talk with Elon Musk says ,'I urge you to balance' free expression, fighting hate speech on X2 min read 19 Sep 2023, 06:44 AM IST
Israeli Prime Minister urges Elon Musk to balance free expression and fighting hate speech on his social media platform X.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Elon Musk to strike a balance between protecting free expression and fighting hate speech at a meeting on Monday after weeks of controversy over antisemitic content on Musk's social media platform X.
