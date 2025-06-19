Israel strikes Iran's Arak water reactor after Ali Khamenei's refusal to ‘surrender’ | Top points about nuclear facility

As trade of attack continues between Israel and Iran for the seventh straight day, Israel attacked Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor on Thursday, June 19, Iranian state television reported.
In 2015 nuclear deal, Iran had agreed with world powers to redesign the facility to address proliferation concerns. Iran commenced work on the heavy water reactor’s secondary circuit in 2019 with UK's help, conforming with the guidelines laid in the 2015 nuclear deal.
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!