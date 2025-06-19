Israel strikes Iran's Arak water reactor after Ali Khamenei's refusal to ‘surrender’ | Top points about nuclear facility

As trade of attack continues between Israel and Iran for the seventh straight day, Israel attacked Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor on Thursday, June 19, Iranian state television reported.

This comes a day after Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei rejected US calls for surrender and ignored warnings from US President Donald Trump.

The heavy water reactor was partially built. Iran planned to make the facility functional next year, Reuters reported.

The Arak facility helps cool nuclear reactors and produces plutonium as a byproduct. This secondary product can potentially be used in nuclear weapons which would enable Iran to have access to another bomb beyond enriched uranium if it decides to pursue the weapon.

In 2015 nuclear deal, Iran had agreed with world powers to redesign the facility to address proliferation concerns. Iran commenced work on the heavy water reactor’s secondary circuit in 2019 with UK's help, conforming with the guidelines laid in the 2015 nuclear deal.