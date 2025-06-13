Israel struck at ‘Iran's nuclear enrichment programme’, ops to continue, warns Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel struck at “heart of Iran's nuclear enrichment programme” . In a video message on Friday, he warned Israel's operation against Iran to “continue as many days as it takes."

Israel informed that it has targeted nuclear facilities in Iran to stop Tehran from developing atomic weapons. Meanwhile, local media and witnesses in Iran heard explosions, even at its main Uranium enrichment facility.

Rising Lion Israel called the operation "Rising Lion," stating it aimed at Iranian commanders and missile factories.

"We are at a decisive moment in Israel's history," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. Iranian scientists working on a nuclear bomb, ballistic missile programme and Natanz uranium enrichment facility were targeted, he added.

A witness in the city of Natanz reported hearing several explosions near the facility, while a senior Iranian official informed that the country's leadership was convening a high-level security meeting, according to a report by Reuters.

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes on residential buildings in the Iranian capital on Thursday resulted in the deaths of several civilians, including children, according to Iranian state media.

"A number of people including women and children were martyred in a residential complex in Tehran," the official IRNA news agency reported.

Israeli strikes were unilateral, says US US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Israel acted unilaterally, as it views the operation as essential for self-defence.

"Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region," the report quoted Rubio's statement.

"Let me be clear: Iran should not target US interests or personnel," he added. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump will convene a Cabinet meeting, CNN reported.

Iran and the US were expected to hold a sixth round of talks on Tehran's escalating uranium enrichment programme in Oman on Sunday, Reuters reported.

On Thursday, Trump said Israel could strike Iran but hoped for a peaceful resolution. US intelligence suggested that Israel was planning a strike on Iran's nuclear facilities, the report added.