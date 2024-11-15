Hamas ‘ready for ceasefire’ in war-hit Gaza, urges Donald Trump to pressure Israel to end conflict

Israel-Hamas war: “We call on the US administration and Trump to pressure the Israeli government to end the aggression,” a senior Hamas leader said.

Livemint
Updated15 Nov 2024, 10:19 PM IST
Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr burn an Israeli flag in support of Palestinians in Gaza and Lebanon, after Friday prayers in Najaf, Iraq, November 15, 2024.
Supporters of Iraqi Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr burn an Israeli flag in support of Palestinians in Gaza and Lebanon, after Friday prayers in Najaf, Iraq, November 15, 2024. (REUTERS)

Hamas is "ready for a ceasefire" in Gaza, said a leader of the Palestinian militant group on Friday. The group reportedly urging US President-elect Donald Trump to "pressure" Israel as it continued to pound the Palestinian territory.

"Hamas is ready to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip if a ceasefire proposal is presented and on the condition that it is respected" by Israel, Doha-based Hamas political bureau member Bassem Naim told AFP.

“We call on the US administration and Trump to pressure the Israeli government to end the aggression,” Naim was quoted as saying.

Hamas' remarks came nearly a week after Qatar, which hosts much of the Palestinian group's political bureau, announced it was suspending its role as a mediator in the war, urging all parties to show "seriousness".

Qatar halts mediation

Qatar announced on Saturday that it was suspending its role as a mediator in indirect talks towards a ceasefire and hostage release deal in the Gaza war that has ground on for more than a year.

Also Read | Qatar to halt Gaza ceasefire efforts amid deadlock between Hamas and Israel

"Qatar would resume those efforts... when the parties show their willingness and seriousness," Doha's foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said in a statement.

Friday's announcement by Hamas came as Israel continued to strike Gaza. "I woke up to the bombing at 2:30 am and was surprised by the rubble and glass falling on me and my children," said Mohamed Baraka, one of the residents, adding that the strike "resulted in three martyrs and 15 injuries".

"Put an end to this war... because there are innocent people who are losing defenceless children who have nothing to do with this," he said.

Also Read | Israeli strikes kill dozens in Lebanon and isolated northern Gaza while Netanyahu and Trump speak

The war between Hamas and Israel broke out after the Palestinian militant group launched surprise attack in parts of Israel on October 7, 2023. As many as 1,206 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the attack, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel retaliated, attacking Hamas leaders in Gaza. Israel's campaign has killed 43,764 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory's health ministry that the United Nations considers reliable.

Militants also kidnapped 251 hostages during the October 7 attack, 97 of whom are still held in Gaza, including 34 whom the Israeli military says are dead.

Also Read | Who was Yahya Sinwar? All to know about Hamas chief behind Oct 7 attack

Hostage video

Earlier Friday, the Hamas-allied militant group Islamic Jihad released a new clip of Israeli hostage Sasha Trupanov, after issuing a first video earlier this week, AFP reported.

Trupanov, 29, is a dual Russian-Israeli citizen who was abducted with his girlfriend, Sapir Cohen, from the Nir Oz kibbutz near the Gaza border.

 

Also Read | Israel-Hamas war: Trump’s US election win brings little hope for Palestinians

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called for the release of Trupanov and another hostage, Maxim Herkin, in comments made before the release of the latest clip.

Fears surged over the fate of the hostages after Qatar announced its withdrawal from mediating talks -- the latest blow in a protracted negotiation process that has hit repeated impasses.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Nov 2024, 10:19 PM IST
Business NewsNewsHamas ‘ready for ceasefire’ in war-hit Gaza, urges Donald Trump to pressure Israel to end conflict

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.00-1,200.00
      Chennai
      75,661.00-1,200.00
      Delhi
      75,813.00-1,200.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.00-1,200.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.