Hamas ‘ready for ceasefire’ in war-hit Gaza, urges Donald Trump to pressure Israel to end conflict

Hamas is "ready for a ceasefire" in Gaza, said a leader of the Palestinian militant group on Friday. The group reportedly urging US President-elect Donald Trump to "pressure" Israel as it continued to pound the Palestinian territory.

"Hamas is ready to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip if a ceasefire proposal is presented and on the condition that it is respected" by Israel, Doha-based Hamas political bureau member Bassem Naim told AFP.

“We call on the US administration and Trump to pressure the Israeli government to end the aggression,” Naim was quoted as saying.

Hamas' remarks came nearly a week after Qatar, which hosts much of the Palestinian group's political bureau, announced it was suspending its role as a mediator in the war, urging all parties to show "seriousness".

Qatar halts mediation Qatar announced on Saturday that it was suspending its role as a mediator in indirect talks towards a ceasefire and hostage release deal in the Gaza war that has ground on for more than a year.

"Qatar would resume those efforts... when the parties show their willingness and seriousness," Doha's foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said in a statement.

Friday's announcement by Hamas came as Israel continued to strike Gaza. "I woke up to the bombing at 2:30 am and was surprised by the rubble and glass falling on me and my children," said Mohamed Baraka, one of the residents, adding that the strike "resulted in three martyrs and 15 injuries".

"Put an end to this war... because there are innocent people who are losing defenceless children who have nothing to do with this," he said.

The war between Hamas and Israel broke out after the Palestinian militant group launched surprise attack in parts of Israel on October 7, 2023. As many as 1,206 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the attack, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel retaliated, attacking Hamas leaders in Gaza. Israel's campaign has killed 43,764 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory's health ministry that the United Nations considers reliable.

Militants also kidnapped 251 hostages during the October 7 attack, 97 of whom are still held in Gaza, including 34 whom the Israeli military says are dead.

Hostage video Earlier Friday, the Hamas-allied militant group Islamic Jihad released a new clip of Israeli hostage Sasha Trupanov, after issuing a first video earlier this week, AFP reported.

Trupanov, 29, is a dual Russian-Israeli citizen who was abducted with his girlfriend, Sapir Cohen, from the Nir Oz kibbutz near the Gaza border.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called for the release of Trupanov and another hostage, Maxim Herkin, in comments made before the release of the latest clip.

Fears surged over the fate of the hostages after Qatar announced its withdrawal from mediating talks -- the latest blow in a protracted negotiation process that has hit repeated impasses.