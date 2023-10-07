Israel war news: Israel on Saturday declared a “state of war" after Hamas, a Palestinian militant organisation, launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, firing nearly 5,000 rockets on the country from Gaza Strip. The surprise attack also included gunmen crossing into several Israeli towns and opening fire at the civilians. Videos of Hamas militants roaming the streets and opening fire on the Israelis on the streets have made it to social media. In a surprise move in one of the serious escalations of conflict between Palestine and Israel, hundreds of Hamas militants infiltrated the Israeli cities in SUVs, motorcycles and paragliders and shot at civilians. At least two Israelis were killed, Israel public broadcaster Kan reported. Medical officials said there were dozens of wounded. A video, likely taken by a civilian, purportedly showed some militants arriving at an unnamed location in an Israeli city and opening fire at a car that passed by. Another video showed armed gunmen roaming the streets of reportedly an Israeli city. Israel-Palestine War News LIVE Updates

ISRAEL DECLARES WAR

In his first address since Hamas militants launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, Prime Minister Netanyahu addressed the country, declaring, “We are at war".

"We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war," the Israeli leader said in a statement, adding Hamas had launched a "murderous surprise attack" on Israel and its people.

"I have ordered an extensive mobilisation of reserves and that we return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price," he said.

Meanwhile, at least 22 people have lost their lives in the militant attack by Hamas on Israeli cities. The death toll is likely to rise.

