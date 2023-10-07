Israel war news: Hamas militants in SUV enter towns, open fire at citizens on road | Watch videos
Israel war news: A video purportedly showing alleged Hamas militants opening fire at civilians in an Israeli town has emerged on social media. Another video shows the militants roaming another Israeli city with arms
Israel war news: Israel on Saturday declared a “state of war" after Hamas, a Palestinian militant organisation, launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, firing nearly 5,000 rockets on the country from Gaza Strip. The surprise attack also included gunmen crossing into several Israeli towns and opening fire at the civilians. Videos of Hamas militants roaming the streets and opening fire on the Israelis on the streets have made it to social media.
ISRAEL DECLARES WAR
In his first address since Hamas militants launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, Prime Minister Netanyahu addressed the country, declaring, “We are at war".
"We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war," the Israeli leader said in a statement, adding Hamas had launched a "murderous surprise attack" on Israel and its people.
"I have ordered an extensive mobilisation of reserves and that we return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price," he said.
Meanwhile, at least 22 people have lost their lives in the militant attack by Hamas on Israeli cities. The death toll is likely to rise.
