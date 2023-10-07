Hello User
Business News/ News / Israel war news: Hamas militants in SUV enter towns, open fire at citizens on road | Watch videos

Israel war news: Hamas militants in SUV enter towns, open fire at citizens on road | Watch videos

Chanchal

  • Israel war news: A video purportedly showing alleged Hamas militants opening fire at civilians in an Israeli town has emerged on social media. Another video shows the militants roaming another Israeli city with arms

Palestinian militants ride an Israeli military vehicle that was seized by gunmen who infiltrated areas of southern Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip

Israel war news: Israel on Saturday declared a “state of war" after Hamas, a Palestinian militant organisation, launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, firing nearly 5,000 rockets on the country from Gaza Strip. The surprise attack also included gunmen crossing into several Israeli towns and opening fire at the civilians. Videos of Hamas militants roaming the streets and opening fire on the Israelis on the streets have made it to social media.

In a surprise move in one of the serious escalations of conflict between Palestine and Israel, hundreds of Hamas militants infiltrated the Israeli cities in SUVs, motorcycles and paragliders and shot at civilians. At least two Israelis were killed, Israel public broadcaster Kan reported. Medical officials said there were dozens of wounded.

A video, likely taken by a civilian, purportedly showed some militants arriving at an unnamed location in an Israeli city and opening fire at a car that passed by. Another video showed armed gunmen roaming the streets of reportedly an Israeli city. Israel-Palestine War News LIVE Updates

ISRAEL DECLARES WAR

In his first address since Hamas militants launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, Prime Minister Netanyahu addressed the country, declaring, “We are at war".

"We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war," the Israeli leader said in a statement, adding Hamas had launched a "murderous surprise attack" on Israel and its people.

"I have ordered an extensive mobilisation of reserves and that we return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price," he said.

Meanwhile, at least 22 people have lost their lives in the militant attack by Hamas on Israeli cities. The death toll is likely to rise.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chanchal

Chanchal is a chief content producer at LiveMint. Chanchal is obsessed with Google incognito. She likes writing, politics, Oxford comma, Eddie Vedder, and a good keyboard. Follow her @chanchaltracks. If you have a story idea, send her a mail at chanchal@htdigital.in
Updated: 07 Oct 2023, 03:11 PM IST
