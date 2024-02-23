Israel-Gaza war: US President Joe Biden on Friday said that the majority of ‘overwhelming’ Palestinians are not Hamas and further alleged that they're also suffering as a result of Hamas' terrorism.

In a post on X, Biden wrote, “I won't mince words. The overwhelming majority of Palestinians are not Hamas. And Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people. In fact, they're also suffering as a result of Hamas' terrorism. We need to be clear-eyed about that reality."

Meanwhile, as reported by AP, citing the territory's health officials, Israeli strikes have allegedly killed at least 71 people in southern and central Gaza.

It is to be further noted that the US President has backed Israel since the October 7 attack, in which Hamas militants killed 1,200 people and abducted another 250.

Furthermore, Biden has also urged Congress to fund additional weapons and aid for Israel as it mounts an offensive to capture Hamas operatives and rescue Israeli hostages.

However, the White House has openly expressed its divergence from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on topics such as the ‘two-state solution’, which Biden favours, despite Netanyahu and many within his coalition opposing it, as well as on the count of civilian casualties caused by Israel, AP reported.

In a statement, Biden campaign spokesperson Ammar Moussa said that Biden “is working closely and proudly with leaders in the" Muslim and Arab American communities “to listen to them about a wide range of issues."

Moussa added, “He has urged Israel to do everything possible to avoid civilian casualties," Moussa said. "He has also successfully pressed for humanitarian aid to be delivered in Gaza."

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the UN agency for Palestinian Refugees cautioned that it is facing a crucial point as it grapples with the challenges posed by the conflict in Gaza.

“It is with profound regret that I must now inform you that UNRWA has reached a breaking point," chief Philippe Lazzarini said, as donors freeze funding, Israel exerts pressure to dismantle the agency and humanitarian needs soar.

In a post on X, Lazzarini wrote, “In just over four months in Gaza, there have been more #children, more journalists, more medical personnel, and more UN staff killed than anywhere in the world during a conflict. It is with profound regret that I must now inform you that UNRWA has reached a breaking point, with Israel’s repeated calls to dismantle it and the freezing of funding by donors at a time of unprecedented humanitarian needs in Gaza."

In a letter to the assembly, he wrote, “The Agency's ability to fulfill the mandate given through General Assembly resolution 302 is now seriously threatened."