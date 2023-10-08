Israel-Palestine war news: What is Hamas and what does it want?
Hamas militants breached the Israeli security borders, attacked a defence compound near the border and rampaged through Israeli communities as far as 24 kilometres, killing hundreds. Let's know about Hamas and what does it want
In one of the most unprecedented and biggest operations ever launched, Hamas – an acronym for an Arabic phrase meaning ‘Islamic Resistance Movement’ – on Saturday morning fired more than 5,000 rockets at Israel from the Gaza Strip while its militants infiltrated into the country from land, air and water. Hamas militants breached the Israeli security borders, attacked a defence compound near the border and rampaged through Israeli communities as far as 24 kilometres, killing hundreds. Some militants who arrived in cars opened fire at unsuspecting civilians, a video showed.