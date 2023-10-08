Israel-Palestine war news: What is Hamas and what does it want?

In one of the most unprecedented and biggest operations ever launched, Hamas – an acronym for an Arabic phrase meaning ‘Islamic Resistance Movement’ – on Saturday morning fired more than 5,000 rockets at Israel from the Gaza Strip while its militants infiltrated into the country from land, air and water. Hamas militants breached the Israeli security borders, attacked a defence compound near the border and rampaged through Israeli communities as far as 24 kilometres, killing hundreds. Some militants who arrived in cars opened fire at unsuspecting civilians, a video showed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hamas left taking with it over a hundred prisoners which they will likely swap for the Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. In retaliation, the defence forces of Israel hit back with a barrage of rockets on Hamas settlements in Gaza. The gun-battle continued through the night in Gaza and Israel, while the darkened sky remained frequently illuminated by the relentless streaks of rockets.

WHAT IS HAMAS? Hamas is a Palestinian militant organisation which has ruled Gaza since 2007. Hamas has vowed to destroy Israel. It originated in 1987 after a Palestinian movement started against Israeli occupation of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. Israel-Gaza War LIVE Updates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A few months after the Israeli forces withdrew from Gaza 38 years after capturing it from Egypt, Hamas won the Parliamentary elections. Despite it forming the government, the foreign assistance was cut off as it refused to renounce non-violence and recognition of Israel. It also refused to sign the former agreement between Israel and Palestine, resulting in a brewing conflict with Israel.

Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007 after the Battle of Gaza, while Israel and Egypt imposed an economic blockade. Israel, the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and some other world powers have recognised Hamas has a terrorist group.

Also Read | Israel-Palestine Conflict Sends Middle East Markets into Sharp Decline {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both factions have remained locked in a state of confrontation ever since.

WHAT DOES HAMAS WANT? Hamas wants the destruction of Israel – explains why it refuses to recognise the state – and end the “Israeli occupation". Hamas commander has said that the attack was “in defence of the Al-Aqsa" mosque.

In a statement, Hamas commander has said that it launched attacks on the Israeli territory ‘in defense of Al-Aqsa’ which was stormed by Israeli settlers a few days ago. Al-Aqsa has been the flashpoint between Palestine and Israel. Hamas military commander Muhammad Deif, who released a recorded message after the attack, said the strikes were in retaliation for Israel’s “desecration of the Al-Aqsa" mosque in Jerusalem. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!